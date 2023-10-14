IND vs PAK: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, IMD Update Oct 14
14 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
The ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Despite the massive stadium’s capacity of 132,000 seats, people are struggling to get tickets.
As per Accuweather, there is minimal to no chance of rain during this India vs Pakistan match on Saturday in Ahmedabad.
In contrast, the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad predicts overcast conditions with light showers during the match hours.
The overall outlook suggests dry conditions, with temperatures ranging from 30-35 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the humidity levels in Ahmedabad are expected to be at 50 per cent, while daytime temperatures will touch a scorching high of 35 degrees Celsius.
Manorama Mohanty, director of Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad, has also indicated the possibility of skies remaining cloudy through the day.
Owing to this hot and sunny weather, attendees are advised to lather up sunscreen before arriving at the venue.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Steps to Happiness By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar