10 Interesting Facts About Ashoka Chakra (Photo: Unsplash)
14 Aug, 2023
India.com News Desk
1. The Ashoka Chakra is a depiction of the Dharmachakra – a wheel represented with 24 spokes. (Photo: Unsplash)
2. Ashoka Chakra was adopted on July 22, 1947.
3. Ashoka Chakra is also called the wheel of duty. (Photo: Freepik)
4. The idea of the spinning wheel or the Chakra was put forth by Lala Hansraj. (Photo: Freepik)
5. Mahatma Gandhi commissioned Pingali Venkayya to design a flag on a red and green banner. (Photo: Unsplash)
6. The wheel is called the Ashoka Chakra because it appears on a number of edicts of Ashoka, the most prominent among which is the Lion Capital of Ashoka. (PhotoL Unsplash)
7. Each spoke on the chakra symbolises one principle of life and also the twenty-four hours in the day. (Photo: Pixabay)
8. The chakra was modelled after the ‘wheel of dharma,’ a religious motif from Hinduism, Jainism, and especially Buddhism. (Photo: Pixabay)
9. The makers of the flag later attributed meaning to each spoke — each represented a value that India would use to progress in the world. (Photo: Pixabay)
10. Some of the twenty-four principles that the spokes represent are — love, courage, patience, self-sacrifice, truthfulness and more. (Photo: Pixabay)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Famous Quotes By Gautam Buddha