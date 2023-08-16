A Flag, A Song, And A Pinch Of Salt: Freedom Fighters Of India By Subhadra Sen Gupta
16 Aug, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India By Shashi Tharoor
Bhagat Singh: The Jail Notebook And Other Writings By Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Discovery Of India By Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Freedom At Midnight By Larry Collins And Dominique Lapierre
Gandhi: An Autobiography – The Story Of My Experiments With Truth By Mahatma Gandhi
The Great Indian Novel By Shashi Tharoor
The Indian Struggle 1920-1942: Subhas Chandra Bose
The Last Mughal: The Fall Of A Dynasty: Delhi, 1857 By William Dalrymple
Train To Pakistan By Khushwant Singh
