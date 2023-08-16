A Flag, A Song, And A Pinch Of Salt: Freedom Fighters Of India By Subhadra Sen Gupta

16 Aug, 2023

Gazi Abbas Shahid

An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India By Shashi Tharoor

Bhagat Singh: The Jail Notebook And Other Writings By Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Discovery Of India By Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Freedom At Midnight By Larry Collins And Dominique Lapierre

Gandhi: An Autobiography – The Story Of My Experiments With Truth By Mahatma Gandhi

The Great Indian Novel By Shashi Tharoor

The Indian Struggle 1920-1942: Subhas Chandra Bose

The Last Mughal: The Fall Of A Dynasty: Delhi, 1857 By William Dalrymple

Train To Pakistan By Khushwant Singh

