Top 10 Important Facts About National Flag
12 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The Indian national flag was first hoisted on August 7, 1906 at Parsee Bagan Square in Kolkata.
A landmark resolution was passed adopting the tricolor as national flag in 1931.
With new changes, the national flag was officially adopted on July 22, 1947.
Earlier, Indians were not allowed to hoist national flag except on selected occasions.
Supreme Court in 2004 declared that the right to fly the national flag is a fundamental right.
India's first national flag was designed by Sister Nivedita in 1904.
Rabindranath Tagore composed the ‘Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata’ song which was later renamed ‘Jan Gan Man’.
Five more countries celebrate their Independence Day with India that includes South Korea, North Korea, Liechtenstein, Bahrain, Congo.
