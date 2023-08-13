In 1906, during the Swadeshi and Boycott struggle, a flag of India was hoisted for the first time in the Parsee Bagan Square in Calcutta (present-day Kolkata).

13 Aug, 2023

Gazi Abbas Shahid

In 1907, this flag was raised by Madam Bhikaji Cama in Paris. It was also exhibited in Berlin at a socialist conference and thus came to be called the Berlin Committee Flag

In 1917, as a part of the Home Rule Movement, Annie Besant and Bal Gangadhar Tilak hoisted another flag. The flag signified autonomous rule for Indians within the Colonial Empire

An earlier flag of India unofficially adopted in 1921

The flag adopted in 1931. This flag was also the battle ensign of the Indian National Army

The official flag of a free India adopted in 1947

