In 1906, during the Swadeshi and Boycott struggle, a flag of India
was hoisted for the first time in the Parsee Bagan Square in
Calcutta (present-day Kolkata).
13 Aug, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
In 1907, this flag was raised by
Madam Bhikaji Cama in Paris. It was also exhibited in
Berlin at a socialist conference and thus came to be called the
Berlin Committee Flag
In 1917, as a part of the Home Rule Movement, Annie Besant and
Bal Gangadhar Tilak hoisted another flag. The flag signified
autonomous rule for Indians within the Colonial Empire
An earlier flag of India unofficially adopted in 1921
The flag adopted in 1931. This flag was also the battle ensign of the Indian National Army
The official flag of a free India adopted in 1947
