Independence Day: Iconic Buildings Adorned in Hues of Tricolour
14 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Victoria Memorial is lit up in tricolour lights
Tricolour Flies High At Srinagar's Lal Chowk
The gate at the Attari Wagha border
Decorations at Vidhana Soudha
BMC building illuminated in the colours of the national flag
Raisina Hills illumineted in the colours of the national flag
harminar illuminated with tri-colour lights on the eve of Independence Day
Newly-renovated historic Clock Tower illuminated in the colours of the national flag
