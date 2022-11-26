India's first 'night sky' sanctuary

India's first ever Dark Sky Reserve have been set up at Hanle in Ladakh as a part of Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary.

26 Nov, 2022

When will it open

The night sky sanctuary will be opened for public by the end of December.

What is dark sky reserve

A Dark Sky Reserve is an area with nocturnal environment & starry nights that is developed to prevent light pollution.

Astro tourism in Ladakh

Locals in Ladakh will be trained pertaining to astro tourism activities.

Lost in stars

The place will be one of the world's highest-located sites for optical, infra-red, and gamma-ray telescopes.

