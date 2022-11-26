India's first ever Dark Sky Reserve have been set up at Hanle in Ladakh as a part of Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary.
The night sky sanctuary will be opened for public by the end of December.
A Dark Sky Reserve is an area with nocturnal environment & starry nights that is developed to prevent light pollution.
Locals in Ladakh will be trained pertaining to astro tourism activities.
The place will be one of the world's highest-located sites for optical, infra-red, and gamma-ray telescopes.
