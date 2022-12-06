People can insert debit or credit cards in Goldsikka ATM to buy gold coins ranging from O.5 grams to 100 grams.
06 Dec, 2022
Hyderabad-based startup OpenCube Technologies Pvt Ltd provided technology support for this ATM which stores 5 kgs Gold worth ₹ 2-3 crores.
06 Dec, 2022
There are 8 available options, including 0.5 grams, 1 gram, 2 grams, 5 grams, 10 grams, 20 grams, 50 grams and 100 grams which are 24-carat gold and 999 certified.
06 Dec, 2022
The customers will get their investment returns at a live price without any wastage. The prices are updated and displayed on the screen and so are the taxes.
06 Dec, 2022
On the safety front, the ATM includes a built-in camera, sound alarm system and three external CCTV cameras are in place. The company is also getting tied up with local police stations.
06 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!