People can insert debit or credit cards in Goldsikka ATM to buy gold coins ranging from O.5 grams to 100 grams.

Stores 5 Kilograms of Gold

Hyderabad-based startup OpenCube Technologies Pvt Ltd provided technology support for this ATM which stores 5 kgs Gold worth ₹ 2-3 crores.

Gold Coins In 8 Denominations

There are 8 available options, including 0.5 grams, 1 gram, 2 grams, 5 grams, 10 grams, 20 grams, 50 grams and 100 grams which are 24-carat gold and 999 certified.

Price Updated Everyday

The customers will get their investment returns at a live price without any wastage. The prices are updated and displayed on the screen and so are the taxes.

Tight Safety And Security

On the safety front, the ATM includes a built-in camera, sound alarm system and three external CCTV cameras are in place. The company is also getting tied up with local police stations.

