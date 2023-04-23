PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Kochi Metro on April 25.
23 Apr, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Passengers can book the tickets digitally for Kochi water metro.
Passengers can travel in both Kochi metro and water metro using the 'Kochi 1' card.
In first phase, service would begin soon from High Court-Vypin terminals to Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals.
The Kochi water metro comprises of 78 electric boats and 38 terminals.
The Kochi water metro, India's first, will function via battery-operated electric hybrid boats.
The Kochi water metro will connect 10 islands in and around Kochi.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli's Day Out With Anushka Sharma, Her Parents | IN PICS