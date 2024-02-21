NSG Commando Salary And Selection Process
The average salary of the National Security Guard (NSG) Commando is INR 10 lakhs annually and between Rs 80,000-3 lakhs per annum depending on the rank.
The highest salary is of the Director General, then Additional Director General, Inspector General, Deputy Inspector, Group Commander, Squadron Commander and Team Commander.
After Team Commander, there are three grades of Assistant Commander, followed by Range Grade I and II and lastly, Combatised Tradesman, whose salary is Rs 30k-40k.
The eligibility criteria to join NSG, is to be part of the Armed Forces like Central Police Armd Forces or the Indian Army.
The selection process includes three phases - pre-selection training, qualification training and the final advanced training.
Pre-selection training is eligibility-based selection, qualification training is 3-month-long essential training followed by 9-month advanced training; final advanced training lasts for 9 months.
