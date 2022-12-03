The IMD said a cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over south Andaman Sea on 4 December and a Low-Pressure Area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal by 5 December.
03 Dec, 2022
The IMD said widespread to moderate rainfall are expected over Nicobar Islands on 4 December and over Andaman, Nicobar Islands on 5 December.
03 Dec, 2022
Heavy rainfall is expected in Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and South coast Andhra Pradesh from 7 December mid-night.
03 Dec, 2022
Rainfall likely to increase over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh on 8 December.
03 Dec, 2022
Dense fog is expected in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab during the morning hours of the next 3 days.
03 Dec, 2022
