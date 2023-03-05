Indian Jawans Playing Cricket In Galwan

Pictures of Indian Army troops playing cricket near the Galwan valley have surfaced and people are loving it.

05 Mar, 2023

Anurag Kumar

Cricket In Mountains

A montage video, shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, shows Indian Army personnel playing cricket on a makeshift pitch surrounded by scenic mountains.

05 Mar, 2023

Cricket Match In Extreme Weather

The personnel are seen in winter wear as they enjoy the game amid cold weather.

05 Mar, 2023

Patiala Brigade of Trishul Division Organized The Event

According to the army, the cricket competition was organised by the Patiala Brigade of Trishul division where the troops played in sub-zero temperatures.

05 Mar, 2023

People Amazed To See Jawans Playing Cricket At Such High Altitudes

People were astonsihed to see the personnel of India Army play a cricket match at such high altitude. People have saluted their “spirit”.

05 Mar, 2023

