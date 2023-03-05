Pictures of Indian Army troops playing cricket near the Galwan valley have surfaced and people are loving it.
05 Mar, 2023
A montage video, shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, shows Indian Army personnel playing cricket on a makeshift pitch surrounded by scenic mountains.
05 Mar, 2023
The personnel are seen in winter wear as they enjoy the game amid cold weather.
05 Mar, 2023
According to the army, the cricket competition was organised by the Patiala Brigade of Trishul division where the troops played in sub-zero temperatures.
05 Mar, 2023
People were astonsihed to see the personnel of India Army play a cricket match at such high altitude. People have saluted their “spirit”.
05 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!