Indian Inventions That Have Changed The World

11 Jan, 2024

Joy Pillai

Ludo, Snake and Ladder: One of the most loved board games in the world was invented in medieval India.

Cotton: Cotton’s history can be traced back to the 4th millennium BCE.

Buttons: Buttons were invented during the Indus valley civilisation.

Pi: Indian mathematicians calculated Pi’s further decimal points.

Fibonacci Series: Fibonacci sequence has a history in Indian mathematics that can be dated back to 450-200 BC.

USB: The USB standard was developed by Indian-American computer architect Ajay Bhatt.

Yoga: Yoga originated in ancient India.

Shampoo: In ancient India, people used a combination of herbs to cleanse and beautify their hair.

