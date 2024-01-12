Indian Inventions That Have Changed The World
Ludo, Snake and Ladder: One of the most loved board games in the world was invented in medieval India.
Cotton: Cotton’s history can be traced back to the 4th millennium BCE.
Buttons: Buttons were invented during the Indus valley civilisation.
Pi: Indian mathematicians calculated Pi’s further decimal points.
Fibonacci Series: Fibonacci sequence has a history in Indian mathematics that can be dated back to 450-200 BC.
USB: The USB standard was developed by Indian-American computer architect Ajay Bhatt.
Yoga: Yoga originated in ancient India.
Shampoo: In ancient India, people used a combination of herbs to cleanse and beautify their hair.
