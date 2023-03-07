Singhabad Railway Station in West Bengal's Malda district is also the transit point of Bangladesh-India border. (Photo: indiarailinfo.com)
Gede Railway Station in West Bengal's Nadia district is the last railway station of India-Bangladesh border. (Photo: indiarailinfo.com)
Petrapole Railway Station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district shares border with Bangladesh. (Photo: indiarailinfo.com)
Munabao Railway Station in Rajasthan's Barmer district is the transit point of India-Pakistan border. (Photo: indiarailinfo.com)
Attari Shyam Singh Railway Station, which falls in Punjab's Amritsar district, serves Attari and Wagah border in Pakistan. (Photo: indiarailinfo.com)
Haldibari Railway Station, which falls in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, is a railway transit point of India-Bangladesh border. (Photo: indiarailinfo.com)
