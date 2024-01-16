Indian Railways Fog Pass Device: Features Help Trains To Navigate Foggy Weather On Time

16 Jan, 2024

Joy Pillai

Fog Pass Device is suitable for all types of sections such as single and double line, electrified and non-electrified.

It is suitable for all types of electric/diesel trains- EMUs/MEMUs/ DEMUs.

Can work fine for train speeds up to 160 kmph.

Fog Pass Device has a in-built re-chargeable battery that can give back-up for 18 hours.

It is portable and light in weight (approx. 1.5 Kg) and of robust design.

A Loco Pilot can carry the device easily.

Can be easily installed on the cab desk of a locomotive.

Fog Pass Device is a standalone system.

The device is weather-resistant.

