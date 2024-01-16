Indian Railways Fog Pass Device: Features Help Trains To Navigate Foggy Weather On Time
Fog Pass Device is suitable for all types of sections such as single and double line, electrified and non-electrified.
It is suitable for all types of electric/diesel trains- EMUs/MEMUs/ DEMUs.
Can work fine for train speeds up to 160 kmph.
Fog Pass Device has a in-built re-chargeable battery that can give back-up for 18 hours.
It is portable and light in weight (approx. 1.5 Kg) and of robust design.
A Loco Pilot can carry the device easily.
Can be easily installed on the cab desk of a locomotive.
Fog Pass Device is a standalone system.
The device is weather-resistant.
