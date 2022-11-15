Formerly Victoria Terminus, this station was designed by F. W. Stevens, is spread across a 2.85 hectare area and was built over a period of 10 years.
15 Nov, 2022
This railway line in West Bengal is 88.48 kilometers long connecting New Jalpaiguri with Darjeeling, via Ghoom.
15 Nov, 2022
Built in the mid-19th century to provide a service to the highland town of Shimla, it housed world's highest multi-arc gallery bridge and longest tunnel at that time.
15 Nov, 2022
This railway, scaling an elevation of 326 meters to 2,203 meters uses technology that was much ahead of its time.
15 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!