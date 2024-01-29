Weather Update: Dense Fog Predicted For These States
29 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has issued orange and yellow alert for severe cold wave in several states for this week.
The weather office said dense fog and severe cold wave will continue in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for next 2 days.
The IMD said moderate fog will continue in Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh.
Shallow fog will continue in Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
Dense fog will affect Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura on 29 January.
Very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in Rajasthan from January 29-30.
Severe Cold wave conditions likely to continue in West Bengal on 29 January.
IMD said the minimum temperatures is likely to rise in East India by 3-5°C in next 3 days.
Minimum temperatures very likely to rise in West India by 2-4°C in next 3 days.
Amid cold wave, the IMD also issues a warning for sporadic, heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on January 31.
Heavy snowfall predicted Kashmir on January 30 and 31.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: How To Keep Your Gmail Account Active Forever: Tips