Cyclone Mandous, which was developing over the South Andaman Sea, to hit Tamil Nadu And Andhra Pradesh tomorrow.
07 Dec, 2022
The IMD said heavy rains are predicted to lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 7-9 due to low pressure.
07 Dec, 2022
The IMD further added that a trough is present from the Comorin area to the north Kerala coast at 0.9 km above the mean sea level.
07 Dec, 2022
Due to the cyclonic storm, light to moderate rain is expected in many places today and lightning is likely to occur over the coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.
07 Dec, 2022
The NDRF has deployed five teams in Tamil Nadu and three teams in Puducherry in response to their requests.
07 Dec, 2022
07 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!