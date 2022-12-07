Cyclone Mandous Intensifies

Cyclone Mandous, which was developing over the South Andaman Sea, to hit Tamil Nadu And Andhra Pradesh tomorrow.

07 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The IMD said heavy rains are predicted to lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 7-9 due to low pressure.

07 Dec, 2022

IMD Weather Forecast

The IMD further added that a trough is present from the Comorin area to the north Kerala coast at 0.9 km above the mean sea level.

07 Dec, 2022

Heavy Rains In Many Places Today

Due to the cyclonic storm, light to moderate rain is expected in many places today and lightning is likely to occur over the coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

07 Dec, 2022

NDRF Deploys Teams

The NDRF has deployed five teams in Tamil Nadu and three teams in Puducherry in response to their requests.

07 Dec, 2022

Lightning Likely In Several Areas

07 Dec, 2022

