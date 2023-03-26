26 Mar, 2023
The first cable-stayed railway bridge of India is nearing completion and the deck of the bridge is expected to be ready by May this year on the Anji river in Jammu and Kashmir
26 Mar, 2023
Once ready, trains will run at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour on the bridge being constructed around 80 kilometres away from Jammu.
26 Mar, 2023
The upcoming structure is part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail Link (USBRL) project.
26 Mar, 2023
Once complete, the USBRL project will connect the Kashmir Valley to the national rail network.
26 Mar, 2023
The cable-stayed portion of Anji bridge is 472.25 metres while the total length of the bridge is 725.5 metres.
26 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!