India's 1st Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge In J&K Nears Completion

26 Mar, 2023

Anurag Kumar

Deck to be ready by May

The first cable-stayed railway bridge of India is nearing completion and the deck of the bridge is expected to be ready by May this year on the Anji river in Jammu and Kashmir

Trains Can Run At A Speed Of 100 Km/Hour On This Bridge

Once ready, trains will run at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour on the bridge being constructed around 80 kilometres away from Jammu.

The Bridge Is Part Of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail Link Project

The upcoming structure is part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail Link (USBRL) project.

Anji Bridge Will Connect Kashmir To National Rail Network

Once complete, the USBRL project will connect the Kashmir Valley to the national rail network.

Total Length Of The Bridge Is 725.5m

The cable-stayed portion of Anji bridge is 472.25 metres while the total length of the bridge is 725.5 metres.

