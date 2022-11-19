The 'goblue campaign' this week is symbolic of support to create a more safe and healthy environment for children.
19 Nov, 2022
World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on 20 November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.
19 Nov, 2022
India Gate lit up in blue to stand in solidarity with child rights
19 Nov, 2022
Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated in blue colour on the eve of World Children's Day, in New Delhi
19 Nov, 2022
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in blue colour on the eve of World Children's Day in Mumbai
19 Nov, 2022
