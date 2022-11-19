World Children's Day

The 'goblue campaign' this week is symbolic of support to create a more safe and healthy environment for children.

19 Nov, 2022

November 20, World Children's Day

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on 20 November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

India Gate Goes Blue

India Gate lit up in blue to stand in solidarity with child rights

Rashtrapati Bhawan Lit Up In Solidarity With Child Right

Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated in blue colour on the eve of World Children's Day, in New Delhi

CSMT Joins Go Blue Campaign

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in blue colour on the eve of World Children's Day in Mumbai

