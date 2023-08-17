Interesting Facts About Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
17 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Himanta Biswa Sarma was born on February 1, 1969 in Gandhi Basti, Ulubari, Guwahati
Himanta has been serving as an MLA from Jalukbari constituency in Assam
Sarma did LLB From Government Law College, Guwahati and obtained Ph.D degree from Gauhati University.
Sarma joined Bharatiya Janata Party in August 2015 and won the 2016 Assembly elections.
He was sworn in as Cabinet Minister on May 24, 2016.
Later, he was appointed as the convener of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA)
He was made Cabinet Minister for Health in 2006, and in 2011 he was also entrusted with the additional charge of Education.
During his tenure, three Medical colleges in Jorhat, Barpeta and Tezpur came up.
He also initiated work for five more medical colleges in Diphu, Nagaon, Dhubri, North Lakhimpur and Kokrajhar
Previously Sarma has served three terms as an MLA in Assam on Indian National Congress ticket.
He was elected from Jalukbari in 2001 and was re-elected in 2006 and 2011.
In May 2016, Sarma won Jalukbari constituency for the fourth consecutive term
Himanta Biswa Sarma is today serving as the 15th and current Chief Minister of Assam since 2021.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Animals That Can Survive Extreme Environments