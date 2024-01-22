Top 10 Interesting Features of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
22 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a scientifically executed and marvellous projection of Indian traditional heritage.
The Ram temple is designed by celebrated architect Chandrakant B Sompura with the help of his son Ashish.
Located on 2.7 acres of land in Ayodhya, Ram Temple temple is 161 feet tall, 235 feet wide, and has a total length of 360 feet.
Ramp temple has been constructed in two distinguishing styles from ancient India – Nagara style.
The built-up area of the Ram Mandir is nearly 57,000 square feet and is a three-floor structure.
The height of the Ram Mandir is about 70% of that of the Qutab Minar.
Ram Mandir has 300 pillars across the mandapas in the temple, and 44 teak doors have been installed.
Nearly two lakh bricks inscribed with Lord Ram's name in different languages has been used in the temple.
No iron rod has been used in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
The foundation of Ram Mandir has been constructed with a 14-meter- thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC).
Ram Nadir has the provisions of ramps and lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled and elderly.
The entry to Ram Mandir is located on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar.
