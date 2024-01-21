ISRO Releases First Image Of Ayodhya From Space; Check Here
21 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
In order to ensure the smooth entry and exit of all the vehicles that are going to Ayodhya for the great Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared a glimpse of the Ram Mandir as visible from a space satellite.
The Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Centre of ISRO has provided a glimpse of the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya from space.
The consecration will take place on Monday amid the Vedic hymns in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
The image, which was taken on December 16, last year, also shows Dasharath Mahal, the Ayodhya Railway Station and the pious Sarayu river.
Taken from the Indian Remote Sensing Satellite hovering over space, the image shared by ISRO on Sunday shows the grand new temple which will be inaugurated on January 22.
(Images: X.com/ @mygovindia)
