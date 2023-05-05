Jagannath Temple Puri: Top 10 Mysterious Facts and Religious Beliefs
05 May, 2023
Dandapani Nayak
1- Jagannath Temple Flag: The flag on top of Jagannath temple in Puri is believed to fly in the opposite direction of the wind.
2- Shri Krishna's Heart: Religious belief as Bhagwan Jagannath Idol and every 12 years it placed in new Jagannath Idol in sacred ceremony.
3- Architecture of Jagannath Temple: The Jagannath Temple architecture in Puri is such that it does not cast any shadow.
5- Sudarshan Chakra Positioning: Call it engineering mystery, you can feel that Sudharshan chakra always faces you.
6- Singhadwara - Lion's Gates: The main entrance to the temple is opposite to seabeach but once you enter Singhadwara, you will no longer hear the sound of waves.
7- Wind Blowing from Sea Beach: Normally during daytime, the wind from sea comes to the land, whereas the wind from the land blows toward sea at evening.
8- Patitapaban Bana- Flag:A priest climbs atop the big temple structure to change the flag daily. If ritual is missed, the temple will shut of 18 years.
9- Mahaprasad: Everyday over 2,00,000 devotees visit Jagannath Temple, but the Mahaprasad always remains sufficient for all.
10- Puri Rath Yatra: Car Festival, also known as Puri Rath Yatra, is a world-famous religious festival that is observed every year in Puri.
