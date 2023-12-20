Jagdeep Dhankhar Education Qualification, Early Life, Net Worth
20 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha Chairman, was mocked at by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee outside the Parliament.
Jagdeep Dhankhar said PM Modi, too, voiced his pain over the theatrics by Opposition MPs.
Born 18 May 1951, Jagdeep Dhankhar serves as the current Vice President of India since 2022.
Jagdeep Dhankhar previously served as the Governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022.
Jagdeep Dhankhar also served as a Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the Chandra Shekhar ministry from 1990 to 1991.
Jagdeep Dhankhar was born in a small village in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.
Jagdeep Dhankhar completed his school education from Sainik School, Chittorgarh.
Dhankhar completed his primary and middle school education from Kithana Government School and Ghardhana Government School respectively.
Jagdeep Dhankhar graduated in B.Sc and LLB from the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur.
Jagdeep Dhankhar married to Sudesh Dhankar in 1979 and the two of them had a daughter named Kamna.
Jagdeep Dhankhar in 1979 registered as an advocate with the Rajasthan Bar Council.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top Quotes of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Dreams