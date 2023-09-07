Radha- means 'success' in Sanskrit. She is the eternal consort of Lord Krishna.
07 Sep, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Gopika (means cowherd)- another name for Radha.
Rukmini- meaning 'radiant'. She is considered an avatar of Radha.
Devaki- meaning 'divine' is the mother of Lord Krishna.
Demira- meaning 'one who is devoted to Lord Krishna'.
Vamsi- The name of Lord Krishna's divine flute.
Dhyuti- means 'splendor'. Another name of Lord Krishna.
Anuvrinda- means the queen of Lord Krishna.
Anaya- means 'graceful'. Another pseudonym of Lord Krishna.
Meera- The eternal devotee of Lord Krishna.
