Radha- means 'success' in Sanskrit. She is the eternal consort of Lord Krishna.

07 Sep, 2023

Gazi Abbas Shahid

Gopika (means cowherd)- another name for Radha.

Rukmini- meaning 'radiant'. She is considered an avatar of Radha.

Devaki- meaning 'divine' is the mother of Lord Krishna.

Demira- meaning 'one who is devoted to Lord Krishna'.

Vamsi- The name of Lord Krishna's divine flute.

Dhyuti- means 'splendor'. Another name of Lord Krishna.

Anuvrinda- means the queen of Lord Krishna.

Anaya- means 'graceful'. Another pseudonym of Lord Krishna.

Meera- The eternal devotee of Lord Krishna.

