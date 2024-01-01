Jaya Kishori Quotes To Begin 2024
01 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Be brave to stand for what you believe in, even if you stand alone.
Sometimes, you just sit back and let the universe do some real work by removing negative people from your life.
Life is full of surprises, some are shocking while some are pleasant. It is all about how you handle it.
Obstacles can be overcome, dreams can be realised and every moment can be transformed.
It is okay to miss out on temporary fun for a stable life.
Life is like a game and if you want to win this game, you have to be patient.
Knowing is not enough, we must apply it. Wishing is not enough, we must do it.
There are a million reasons to quit and just a single reason to keep you going. Find that one reason which will keep you going.
Every moment of your life is an experience to learn from, cherish it because this treasure of experiences will make you distinguished.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: EXCLUSIVE Pics of PM Modi from the Year 2023 | Check Picture-Perfect Moments