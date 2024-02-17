Kamal Nath Education Qualification, Early Life
Born on 18 November 1946 in Kanpur, Kamal Nath is an Indian politician who served as 18th CM of MP for about 15 months.
Nath was born in a business family. His father Mahendra Nath established firms engaged with exhibition, publishing and films distribution.
Kamal Nath is an alumnus of The Doon School.
He earned his B.Com. degree from St. Xavier's School, Kolkata.
He was the Opposition leader in MP Legislative Assembly from March 2020 to April 2022.
Nath is one of the longest serving and most senior Lok Sabha members.
Kamal Nath was also designated the Pro Tem Speaker of the 16th Lok Sabha.
He has been elected 9 times from the MP’s Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency.
He assumed the office of CM in December 2018 and resigned in March 2020 after his govt lost the majority in the house.
