10 Most Beautiful Waterfalls in Karnataka

Jog Falls (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

Unchalli Falls

This is a waterfall created by a 381 ft drop in the Aghanashini river. The falls are located near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada District of Karnataka (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

Mallalli Falls

Mallalli Falls is the most sought-after tourist place to visit in Coorg, Karnataka (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

Kudumari Falls

Kudumari Falls is in Chaktikal village in Kundapura Taluk of Udupi district in Karnataka. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

Kudlu Theertha Falls

Kudlu Theertha Waterfalls is about 45 km from Udupi, Karnataka State of India. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

Kadamagundi Falls

It is a 30 mins trek and mostly the trail passes through the forests, narrow streams, and private farmlands. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

Jhari Falls

Perched 12 km away from Baba Budangiri, Jhari Falls, also referred to as Buttermilk Falls, attracts wanderers, experience seekers, and nature lovers in large (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

Hebbe Falls

Falling from an astonishing height of 551 ft. (168 meters), Hebbe Falls is the 6th highest waterfall in Karnataka. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

Bandaje Arbi Falls

Bandajje Arbi (falls in Tulu) is a brilliant Water falls located in the Charmadi ghats. It falls under the Belthangady side of Mangalore. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

Apsarakonda Falls

Apsara Konda Falls is a small waterfall located in the Uttara Kannada . The water cascades down from a height of 10 meters into a pond below.(Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

