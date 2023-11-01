Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023: Recipients Of The Rajyotsava Prashasti Award- Full List
The Rajyotsava Prashasti, the second-highest civilian honor in the state of Karnataka, India, is given out by the Karnataka government. A gold medal and five lakh rupees are awarded to the winners.
S. Somanath who has been the key figure of ISRO. He is one of the 68 nominations to feature for the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award for 2023
Sundaraja Sitharama Iyengar is an Indian-born American computer scientist who has been one of the recipients of the Rajyotsava Prashasti award
Journalist Dinesh Aminmattu also features in the list of Rajyotsava Prashasti awards 2023 for his exceptional works in the field of journalism
Charmadi Hasanabba has been a prominent figure in the state of Karnataka. Featuring in this list. He has an exceptional service to the public
In 2022, Former ISRO Chairman K. Sivan was honoured with Karnataka Rajyotsava Award for his contribution towards ISRO.
Writers like A.R. Mitra have also been honored with prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2022.
Prof. Krishne Gowda- who is a renowned humorist and eminent Kannada scholar has been recognized with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2022.
