Kashmir Witnesses Vistadome Coaches For The First Time- See Inside Pictures
Manoj Sinha, the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, inaugurated the first run of the Vistadome coach train from Srinagar station. (Image: X )
The inaugural Vistadome coach train will be serving the route between Banihal and Budgam stations. (Image: X )
The newly built Vistadome coach offers passengers traveling a 360-degree perspective of Kashmir's breathtaking surroundings. (Image: X )
Here are the inside pictures of the Vistadome coach train in Kashmir (Image: X )
The seats will have plenty of legroom and features like push-back and rotation choices that let customers have better views. (Image: X )
Travelers will soon be able to take in the natural beauty of the area while sitting in glass-topped coaches (Image: X )
The 110-kilometer route will be traveled in 90 minutes by this 40-seat Vistadome coach. (Image: X )
Vistadome trains are becoming more and more popular in India. (Image: X )
Passengers can take in some breathtaking views of the various snow-capped peaks in the valley from the Vistadome trains' carriages. (Image: X)
