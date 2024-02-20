Kerala Temperature Soars Alert Issued
20 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Temperature has risen significantly in Kerala in the past week as the IMD recorded mercury rising above the normal temperature.
Amid ring temperature, IMD has issued yellow alert for Kannur, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Alappuzha districts.
IMD said Kerala will continue to experience warm and humid conditions in the days to come.
Kerala has been recording high temperatures for the past one week.
The State Disaster Management Authority has urged people to take necessary precautions to avoid heat strokes.
The state authorities have urged children to reduce their outdoor activities.
The agency has asked for proper work hours for people working outdoors such as labourers or street vendors.
Kerala has issued safety advisory and warned against leaving kids and poets in parked vehicles.
Kerala is planning to implement a water bell system at schools to ensure that students drink adequate water.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mizoram Foundation Day: Check Out These Interesting Facts About Mizoram