Things To Know About Diya Kumari, Granddaughter Of Man Singh II
03 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Diya Kumari is an Indian politician and member of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Diya Kumari is standing in the Rajasthan Election 2023 from Vidhayadhar Nagar Constituency.
Diya Kumari is the daughter of Late Maharaja Sawai Bhawani Singh and Maharani Padmini Devi.
Diya Kumari is the granddaughter of Man Singh II and the legendary Maharani Gayatri Devi; her family's net worth is believed to be around $2.8 billion.
