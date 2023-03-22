The Indian rupee is one of the oldest continuously used currencies in the world, with a history dating back more than 2,000 years. (Photo: Pixabay)
India is home to the largest number of vegetarians in the world. (Photo: Pixabay)
Sikkim is the only state in the country to have an official language that is not an Indo-European language. The state's official language is Nepali. (Photo: Pixabay)
India has the world's largest population of tigers, with over 2,200 individuals living in the country's various national parks and reserves. (Photo: Pixabay)
Meghalaya is one of the wettest places on earth, with an average annual rainfall of over 11,000 millimeters. (Photo: Pixabay)
The Indian Constitution is the longest in the world, with 448 articles and 12 schedules. (Photo: Pixabay)
India is the world's largest producer of milk, with over 20% of the world's milk production. (Photo: Pixabay)
India has a rich cultural heritage and is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Taj Mahal, Khajuraho Group of Monuments, and the Ellora Caves. (Photo: Pixabay)
India has a long history of astronomy, and several ancient Indian astronomers made significant contributions to the field, including Aryabhata, who proposed the idea that the earth rotates on its axis. (Photo: Pixabay)
India is home to the world's second-largest road network, after the United States, with over 5.5 million kilometers of paved and unpaved roads. (Photo: Pixabay)
