11 Dog Breeds That Are Banned In Gurugram
The American Bulldog is a large, muscular breed of mastiff-type that were used as stock dogs, catch dogs, and guardians on farms and ranches.
The Boerboel is a South African breed of large dog of mastiff type, used as a family guard dog.
The Cane Corso is an Italian breed. It is usually kept as a companion dog or guard dog; it may also be used to protect livestock.
Dogo Argentino is a large, white, muscular breed of dog that was developed in Argentina primarily for the purpose of big-game hunting, including wild boar.
Fila Brasileiro is a Brazilian breed of large working dog of mastiff type. It is used as a guard dog, for cattle herding and for big-game hunting
The Neapolitan Mastiff is large and powerful, with a weight in the range 50–70 kg. It descends from the traditional guard dogs of central Italy.
Like all Mastiffs, they should have owners who are capable of staying dominant over the dogs.
American Pit Bull Terriers are not naturally aggressive or dangerous, but can become that way due to neglect, abuse, lack of training and irresponsible pet parents.
Presa Canario has a balanced temperament and is Obedient and docile with family members. They are devoted to master, but can be suspicious of strangers. When alert, his stance is firm and vigilant.
Wolfdog personalities are often highly unpredictable. High-content wolfdogs—that is, ones with lots of wolf DNA—tend to be more wolflike.
