List of Countries India Shares Borders With
26 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
India shares border line of 3,323 km with Pakistan.
India shares border line of 3,488 km with China.
India shares border line of 1,751 km with Nepal.
India shares border line of 699 km with Bhutan.
India shares border line of 4096.7 km with Bangladesh.
India shares border line 1,643 km with Myanmar.
India shares sea border with Sri Lanka.
