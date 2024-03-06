List of Metro Rail Networks in India
06 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Kolkata Metro is a lifeline for the people of Bengal
Delhi Metro is being run by DMRC.
Mumbai Metro is the most popular metro network in Mumbai.
Ahmedabad Metro offers rapid transit system for the cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat.
Bangalore Metro serves as the lifeline for the daily commuters in the city.
Chennai Metro serves great purpose for the locals in the city.
Hyderabad Metro offers the most convenient transport in Hyderabad.
Jaipur Metro is a rapid transit system in the city of Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Kochi Metro is a rapid transit system serving the city of Kochi in Kerala.
Lucknow Metro in Uttar Pradesh offers convenient, fast, cost-effective and an eco-friendly mode of transport.
Noida Aqua Line Metro has 21 metro stations from Sector 51 in Noida to Depot in Greater Noida.
Rapid Metro Gurgaon is a light metro system serving the city of Gurgaon, Haryana.
