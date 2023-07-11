List Of Percentage Of Vegetarians In India | PICS

11 Jul, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rajasthan - 74.9 %

Haryana - 69.25 %

Punjab - 66.75 %

Gujarat - 60.95 %

Madhya Pradesh - 50.6 %

Uttar Pradesh - 47.10 %

Maharashtra - 40.2 %

Delhi - 39.5 %

Uttarakhand - 27.35 %

Karnataka - 21.1 %

Assam - 20.6 %

Chhattisgarh - 17.95 %

Bihar - 7.55 %

Jharkhand - 3.25 %

Kerala - 3 %

Odisha - 2.65 %

Tamil Nadu - 2.35 %

Andhra Pradesh - 1.75 %

West Bengal - 1.4 %

Telangana - 1.3 %

