List Of Percentage Of Vegetarians In India | PICS
11 Jul, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Rajasthan - 74.9 %
Haryana - 69.25 %
Punjab - 66.75 %
Gujarat - 60.95 %
Madhya Pradesh - 50.6 %
Uttar Pradesh - 47.10 %
Maharashtra - 40.2 %
Delhi - 39.5 %
Uttarakhand - 27.35 %
Karnataka - 21.1 %
Assam - 20.6 %
Chhattisgarh - 17.95 %
Bihar - 7.55 %
Jharkhand - 3.25 %
Kerala - 3 %
Odisha - 2.65 %
Tamil Nadu - 2.35 %
Andhra Pradesh - 1.75 %
West Bengal - 1.4 %
Telangana - 1.3 %
