Delhi Junction railway station is the oldest railway station in Old Delhi.
07 Sep, 2023
Delhi has several major railway stations.
1. New Delhi Railway Station
Station Code : NDLS
No of platforms :16
2. Delhi Junction Railway Station
Station Code : DLI
No of platforms :16
3. Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station
Station Code : NZM
No of platforms :7
4. Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station
Station Code : ANVT
No of platforms : 7
5. Delhi Sarai Rohilla Railway Station
Station Code : DEE
No of platforms : 7
6. Delhi Shahdara Junction Railway Station
Station Code : DSA
No of platforms : 4
These are some of the key railway stations in Delhi. Each station plays a crucial role in connecting the city with different parts of the country.
