Delhi Junction railway station is the oldest railway station in Old Delhi.

07 Sep, 2023

Delhi has several major railway stations.

Check List of Railway Stations in Delhi with Code

1. New Delhi Railway Station Station Code : NDLS No of platforms :16

2. Delhi Junction Railway Station Station Code : DLI No of platforms :16

3. Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station Station Code : NZM No of platforms :7

4. Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station Station Code : ANVT No of platforms : 7

5. Delhi Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Station Code : DEE No of platforms : 7

6. Delhi Shahdara Junction Railway Station Station Code : DSA No of platforms : 4

These are some of the key railway stations in Delhi. Each station plays a crucial role in connecting the city with different parts of the country.

