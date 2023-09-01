Aditya-L1 Launch: Where To Watch Live Streaming
After the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is all set to launch India’s maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 tomorrow.
The spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1.
Aditya-L1 is scheduled for liftoff on September 2 at 11:50 am from Sriharikota spaceport.
People can watch Aditya-L1 launch on ISRO’s website - https://isro.gov.in.
ISRO’s Facebook page - https://facebook.com/ISRO.
Liv telecast will also be available on ISRO’s YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IcgGYZTXQw
DD National TV will also telecast the live streaming from 11.20 am tomorrow.
It's important to note that the Aditya-L1 launch stream will go live at 11:20 am.
