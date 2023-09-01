Aditya-L1 Launch: Where To Watch Live Streaming

01 Sep, 2023

Joy Pillai

After the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is all set to launch India’s maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 tomorrow.

The spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1.

Aditya-L1 is scheduled for liftoff on September 2 at 11:50 am from Sriharikota spaceport.

People can watch Aditya-L1 launch on ISRO’s website - https://isro.gov.in.

ISRO’s Facebook page - https://facebook.com/ISRO.

Liv telecast will also be available on ISRO’s YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IcgGYZTXQw

DD National TV will also telecast the live streaming from 11.20 am tomorrow.

It's important to note that the Aditya-L1 launch stream will go live at 11:20 am.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Rules For Success By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

 Find Out More