LK Advani Turns 96: See Political Milestones
08 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
1947-51: LK Advani organised RSS work in Alwar, Bharatpur, Kota, Bundi and Jhalawar as RSS Secretary in Karachi Branch
1951: LK Advani became part of the Jana Sangh which was the predecessor of BJP and was formed by Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
1973: LK Advani was elected the President of Bhartiya Jana Sangh
1980: LK Advani, along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, played a pivotal role in setting up Bhartiya Janata Party and then emerged as the face of BJP's Hindutva ideology.
1986: He became the President of Bhartiya Janata Party and held the position till 1991.
1975: LK Advani was appointed as the I&B Minister in the Janata Party in PM Morarji Desai's cabinet.
1998-99: The BJP founding member served as Union Home Minister in BJP-led coalition government in these years.
2002: LK Advani was the deputy Prime Minister in 2002 and remained in position till 2004.
2013: LK Advani resigned from all posts but later pulled out his resignation.
