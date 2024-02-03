LK Advani Education Qualification, Early Life
PM Modi has announced that LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.
Lal Krishna Advani was born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, in undivided India, in a Sindhi family.
During the Partition, he was forced to migrate to Delhi. Here, he became an RSS pracharak in Rajasthan.
He attended St. Patrick's High School (Karachi) for schooling and D.G. National College (Hyderabad, Sindh, Pakistan) for graduation.
He earned his law degree from Government Law College, Mumbai.
Advani became the face of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the late 1980s.
He served as the President of the BJP for the longest period since its inception in 1980.
Advani has also served as the Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and has been a key figure in the BJP’s evolution.
