1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi: THE face of the BJP, Modi looks all set to return for a consecutive third term.

18 Mar, 2024

Gazi Abbas Shahid

2. Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Modi's arch-nemesis has risen and maturity over the years. The Congress-scion will definitely give a tough fight to the BJP this election.

3. Amit Shah: BJP's 'Chanakya' and Modi's apparent is political mastermind who has a strategy for winning any election.

4. Asaduddin Owaisi: The AIMIM chief holds a lot of sway in the south, especially in Muslim-dominated areas.

5. Mallikarjun Kharge: The Congress chief is a veteran politician a master strategist as was proven by the party victories in south India last year.

6. Mamata Banerjee: A staunch Modi critic, the defiant West Bengal CM is a force to be reckoned with, even at the national level.

7. MK Stalin: The Tamil Nadu CM is one of INDIA bloc's key leaders in southern India.

8. Nitish Kumar: The quintessential political 'survivor', who recent returned to the NDA, is the ruling alliance's key warrior in Bihar.

9. Sharad Pawar: The wily veteran may be fragile due to his age, but Pawar is a proven political strategist and one of INDIA bloc's biggest leaders.

10. Tejashwi Yadav: Lalu's son and heir apparent. The 34-year-old upstart will be baying for blood after his 'Chacha' Nitish made a U-turn and went back to the NDA.

