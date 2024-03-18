1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi: THE face of the BJP, Modi looks all set to return for a consecutive third term.
18 Mar, 2024
Gazi Abbas Shahid
2. Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Modi's arch-nemesis has risen and maturity over the years. The Congress-scion will definitely give a tough fight to the BJP this election.
3. Amit Shah: BJP's 'Chanakya' and Modi's apparent is political mastermind who has a strategy for winning any election.
4. Asaduddin Owaisi: The AIMIM chief holds a lot of sway in the south, especially in Muslim-dominated areas.
5. Mallikarjun Kharge: The Congress chief is a veteran politician a master strategist as was proven by the party victories in south India last year.
6. Mamata Banerjee: A staunch Modi critic, the defiant West Bengal CM is a force to be reckoned with, even at the national level.
7. MK Stalin: The Tamil Nadu CM is one of INDIA bloc's key leaders in southern India.
8. Nitish Kumar: The quintessential political 'survivor', who recent returned to the NDA, is the ruling alliance's key warrior in Bihar.
9. Sharad Pawar: The wily veteran may be fragile due to his age, but Pawar is a proven political strategist and one of INDIA bloc's biggest leaders.
10. Tejashwi Yadav: Lalu's son and heir apparent. The 34-year-old upstart will be baying for blood after his 'Chacha' Nitish made a U-turn and went back to the NDA.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Manohar Parrikar Family Background And Education