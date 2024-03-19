Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Candidates In Karnataka
19 Mar, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1; the counting of votes will take place on June 4, 2024.
In Karnataka, voting will take place in two phases on April 26 and May 7, 2024.
There are a total of 28 Seats in Karnataka; take a look at the key Congress candidates for the upcoming polls.
Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math will be standing from Haveri.
DK Suresh will be standing from Bengaluru Rural.
From Shimoga, the Congress candidate will be Geetha Shivarajkumar.
HR Algur (Raju) will be contesting from Bijapur.
From Hassan, M. Shreyas Patel will be standing for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
SP Muddahanumegowda will be contesting for the General Elections from Tumkur.
As for Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru), he will be fighting the elections from Mandya.
