10 Lesser-Known Facts About PM Modi's Constituency Varanasi
11 Mar, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
'Varanasi' is derived from the names of two rivers 'Varuna' and 'Asi' and is considered to be the holiest city of India.
It is said the Varanasi or Kashi is the home of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and it is considered to be the oldest living city.
An old and weird tradition of the city is that people catch frogs and get them married; this is one when rains are delayed and its done to please the rain gods.
The Benaras Hindu University (BHU) is the largest university in Asia and was founded by Madan Mohan Malviya.
Also known as the 'Land of Temples', Varanasi is home to over 23,000 temples.
The temple city in Uttar Pradesh has a total of 84 ghats, which makes it the city with highest number of river banks in the world.
Apart from the temples, the city is also famous for its Benarasi Silk and the most intricate sarees can take six months to be completed.
Known as 'Mukti Dham', Varanasi is a place where it is believed, the person who takes their last breath here, attains salvation.
Mahasmasana, Brahma Vardha, Sudarsana and Ramya are some lesser-known names of Varanasi.
It is believed that Varanasi is the place where Ayurveda and Yoga originated.
