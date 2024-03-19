Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Top 10 Educated Candidates
19 Mar, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Dr. Balbir Singh: AAP candidate from Patiala seat. He is a retired Associate Professor and currently serves as Eye Surgeon in Patiala.
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar: BJP candidate from Dindori seat. Holds MBBS in 2002 from N.D.M.V.P's Medical College, Nashik.
Dr. CN Manjunath: BJP candidate from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat. Hols MBBBS, MD in General Medicine and completed DM in Cardiology in 1988.
Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit: BJP candidate from Nandurbar seat in Maharashtra. Hols MBBS, MD in General medicine. She also obtained an LLB degree.
Mahua Moitra: TMC candidate from Krishnanagr. Holds a degree in Economics and Mathematics from Massachusetts in US.
Piyush Goyal: BJP candidate for North Lok Sabha seat. He holds CA degree, B.com from Mumbai university. He also has a degree in Law.
Sarbananda Sonowal: BJP candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat. He hold BA English (Hons) from Dibrugarh university and LLB degree from Guwahati university.
Sashi Tharoor: Congress candidate from Thiruvananthapuram. Has BA History (Hons) from St. Stephen's college, MA and PhD in International Relations from The Flietcher School of Law and Diplomacy.
Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre: BJP candidate from Dhule seat. He is an Oncologist. He authored research paper on breast cancer for international cancer Conference in Hungary.
Dr. Umesh G. Jadav: BJP Candidate for Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka. He holds MBBS, MD in general medicine from Gulbarga university. He completed master of Surgery in General Surgery in 1991.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP To Contest 17 Seats, JD(U) 16