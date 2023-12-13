Lok Sabha Security Breach – In Pics
13 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
A major security breach was reported in Lok Sabha when two men jumped into the House from the visitor's gallery.
The two intruders had canisters in their hand.
Visuals showed an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a commotion.
The incident was reported when members were raising matters of urgent public importance.
After entering Lok Sabha, the two intruders opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.
The two people, detained for the protest outside the Parliament are identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25).
Security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.
