Madhya Pradesh Election- List of Top 10 Candidates Who Won With Record Votes in 2018
BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola from Indore 2 constituency won by a difference of 71,011 votes
Congress MLA Surendra Singh Honey from Kushi constituency won with a margin of 62,930 votes.
BJP MLA Amar Singh from Chitrangi constituency won the seat with a margin of 59,248 votes.
BJP MLA Shivraj Singh Chauhan stood from Budhni and won with a difference of 58,999 votes.
Congress MLA Imrati Devi from Dabra constituency won with a difference of 57,446 votes.
BJP MLA Krishna Gaur won with a margin of 46,359 votes from Govindpura constituency
From Shajapur constituency Congress MLA Hukum Singh Karada won with a difference of 44,979 votes
BJP MLA Chetan Kashyap emerged victorious in Ratlam City with a margin of 43,435 votes
Malini Laxman Singh, BJP MLA won Indore 4 constituency with a difference of 43,090 votes.
BJP MLA Sushil Kumar Tiwari from Panagar constituency emerged victorious with a difference of 41,733 votes.
