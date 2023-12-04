Most Expensive Things Owned By Mahant Balaknath
04 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
According to the affidavit filed by Mahant Balaknath for Assembly Elections 2023 from Tijara Seat, take a look at the details of his assets and net worth.
According to the affidavit, Baba Balaknath has Rs 43 thousand in cash.
Rs 13,29,558 are deposited in the Sansad Bhawan New Delhi branch of State Bank of India.
Apart from this, Rs 5000 is deposited in another bank account of Tijara.
When Baba Balaknath filed nomination papers as a BJP candidate from Alwar seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, he had about Rs 3 lakh.
Now due to the allowances and salary received as an MP, Baba's wealth has increased to Rs 13 lakh.
