Rain or Thundershowers

The weather department on Sunday issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru. The state will see spells of rain or thundershowers and a cloudy sky situation till 12 December.

11 Dec, 2022

Drop In Temperature

Dip in city's temperature, giving chilly days to Bengalureans are also expected.

11 Dec, 2022

Winters in Bengaluru

According to details, the city witnessed a drop in the minimum temperature to 16.8 degrees Celsius on 11 December.

11 Dec, 2022

Temperature in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's minimum temperature is likely to be around 18 degree celsius today.

11 Dec, 2022

Lowest Temp in This Area

Davanagere recorded lowest minimum temperature of 13.3 degrees Celsius.

11 Dec, 2022

