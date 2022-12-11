The weather department on Sunday issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru. The state will see spells of rain or thundershowers and a cloudy sky situation till 12 December.
Dip in city's temperature, giving chilly days to Bengalureans are also expected.
According to details, the city witnessed a drop in the minimum temperature to 16.8 degrees Celsius on 11 December.
Bengaluru's minimum temperature is likely to be around 18 degree celsius today.
Davanagere recorded lowest minimum temperature of 13.3 degrees Celsius.
